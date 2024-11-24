Open Extended Reactions

The Costco Guys brought the "Boom" to All Elite Wrestling.

Content creators Andrew "Big Boom AJ" Befumo and his 11-year-old son, Big Justice, as well as viral sensation The Rizzler defeated AEW wrestler Q.T. Marshall at AEW Full Gear in New Jersey on Saturday night. Editor's Picks From MJF and Rhea to...a Viking? Here are the 30 best pro wrestlers under 30 Marc Raimondi and Brandon Caldwell

AEW live televised and PPV events schedule

AEW current world champions and title history 2 Related

The match ended when Big Justice entered the ring and speared Marshall, followed by a PowerBoom by AJ for the victory.

Big Boom AJ previously worked as an independent professional wrestler under the name "the American Powerchild Eric Justice."

The Costco Guys have over 2.3 million followers on TikTok. Their song "We Bring the BOOM!" has more than a million views on their official YouTube channel -- and over 1,300 posts on TikTok have used it in their videos.

"We have such a great time making our TikToks, making our YouTube videos, meeting with some of the greatest creators in the world," AJ said at the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum. "I just always knew with professional wrestling, when you come through that curtain, and you feel that connection with the audience, especially here in my home state of New Jersey, there's no greater feeling in the world."

AEW founder and co-owner Tony Khan, who is also an executive with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and Premier League club Fulham (both of which are owned by his father, Shad Khan), praised the Costco Guys and their involvement with AEW.

"They are marketing geniuses," Khan said. "It's amazing to me that this whole phenomenon of Costco Guys and Big Boom AJ, Big Justice and The Rizzler, this has all been happening for less than a year, [AJ] started this in January. He built something so strong, a social media empire in months. For the people here in AEW, we can relate to that, because we also work in something that we built from the ground up as a family."

When AJ was asked if he will wrestle again, he responded: "I love it here [in AEW]. I loved every minute of this. If I'm welcomed back, I'm going to be back, and I'm going to bring the Boom!"

AJ did note that because of their busy schedule creating content, an extended run might not be in their future plans, but "to wrestle multiple times throughout the year and see where that goes, I think that's kind of more the direction I'm leaning."

With 10.8 million views -- and counting -- the Costco Guys' appearance on AEW Dynamite is the third most-viewed pro-wrestling clip on X in 2024, trailing only Joe Hendry's NXT debut (18.7M) and The Undertaker's WrestleMania XL moment (11.3M), according to Wrestle Ops.