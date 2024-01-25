        <
          AEW Profile - Samoa Joe

          Samoa Joe beat MJF at AEW Worlds End to claim the AEW World Championship on Dec. 30, 2023.
          • ESPN.com
          Jan 25, 2024, 02:54 PM

          Samoa Joe

          • D.O.B.: March 17, 1979

          • Billed height: 6-foot-2

          • Billed weight: 282 pounds

          • Billed from: Huntington Beach, California

          • Signature moves: Muscle Buster, Coquina Clutch

          • Nickname: "Samoan Submission Machine"

          AEW accolades

          • AEW world champion, current champion

          • Two-time AEW TNT Champion

          WWE accolades

          • WWE main roster debut: Jan. 30, 2017

          • Two-time United States champion; first win on March 5, 2019 (SmackDown Live)

          • Three-time NXT champion; first win April 21, 2016 (NXT Live: Lowell, MA)

          • Inaugural Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner (with Finn Balor)

          Other notes

          • Prior to his time in the WWE, Samoa Joe performed for many promotions including Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling and UPW (a former WWE developmental territory where he trained alongside John Cena).

          • One-time TNA world heavyweight champion

          • Two-time TNA world tag team champion

          • Five-time TNA X-Division champion

          • TNA Grand Slam champion

          • One-time ROH Pure champion

          • Between 2003 and 2004, Joe held the ROH world title for 645 days. That stood as the longest reign in the title's history, as well as the most total time spent as ROH champion, until 2019.

