Source: Kyler Murray, Cardinals haven't talked, rebutting GM

INDIANAPOLIS -- After Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said that he has talked with quarterback Kyler Murray to discuss how last season unfolded, a source told ESPN that the two have not talked since the season ended.

When asked Tuesday at the NFL combine whether he has sat down with Murray to talk about last season and what Murray wants in the future, Ossenfort responded in the affirmative.

"Yeah, I've always had a good dialogue with Kyler," Ossenfort said. "And I'd say [last season] wasn't up to what Kyler wanted. It wasn't up to what any of us wanted as a season as a whole.

"And, so, when you have the kind of year that we had, there's a lot of room for improvement, and so we got to find a way to do that, not only at that position, in all positions, but that's what we're all focused on, is getting better and moving forward."

However, a source countered Ossenfort's affirmation.

Murray played in just five games last season after suffering a foot injury in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. He was placed on injured reserve in early November, and in early December, after Murray was eligible to return from IR, then-coach Jonathan Gannon announced that Murray would not play the rest of the season.

After Murray's injuries, his future with the organization began to come into question.

The Cardinals are about three weeks from needing to make a decision on whether Murray will be their quarterback in 2026. If Murray is on the active roster on the fifth day of the league year, he's due a guaranteed roster bonus for 2027 of $19.5 million.

Ossenfort said Tuesday that conversations about Murray's future take place "daily."

Ossenfort also reiterated that "all options are on the table for us" with Murray, a sentiment he initially expressed during the Cardinals' season-ending news conference the day after the regular season in January. Ossenfort pointed out that Murray and fellow quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Kedon Slovis are all under contract for 2026.

"We're going to look at every avenue to improve, and we're going to continue and go through our process with that," Ossenfort said Tuesday.