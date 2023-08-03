From MJF and Rhea to...a Viking? Here are the 30 best pro wrestlers under 30

The pro-wrestling business is on the upswing. WWE is selling out arenas at a torrid pace and posting impressive television ratings. AEW is about to put a potentially record-setting amount of people inside London's Wembley Stadium later this month. Impact is as good as it has been in years.

Overseas, stalwarts New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL in Mexico have recovered from rough pandemic stretches. Stardom is the fastest growing promotion in the world. Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, commonly referred to as just AAA, just drew more than 15,000 people for its TripleMania Tijuana show last month.

At ESPN, we have made lists of the best 25 fighters under the age of 25 in both MMA and boxing. So, why not a similar list for pro wrestling? In the fight game, athletes usually peak younger. But in wrestling, it's typically somewhere in an athlete's 30s. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was 33 when his popularity exploded in 1998, Hulk Hogan was 31 at WrestleMania 1 and Roman Reigns is doing his best work right now at age 38.

Below is our list of the 30 best pro wrestlers under the age of 30. The rankings were based on merit rather than on future potential, which is far more subjective. The criteria included drawing power; popularity; skills; position on the roster; and accomplishments, including championships and tournament victories. About a dozen different promotions are represented in some way over multiple countries.

1. MJF

AEW superstar MJF takes the top spot on ESPN's pro wrestling 30 under 30 list. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Promotion: AEW

Age: 27

"Generational talent" isn't just a nickname or catchphrase. Long Island's own Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the best mid-20s wrestlers the business has seen in some time. He's already the focal point of AEW, winning the promotion's world championship last November. ESPN rated him the 2022 promo artist of the year and, frankly, he's been just as good in between the ropes. MJF's Ironman match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution in March was an instant classic, and his four-way match with Jack Perry, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara was excellent, too. It's scary to think he hasn't reached his prime yet.

play 3:42 The best of WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Check out some of the best performances from superstars like Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn and John Cena from Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Promotion: WWE

Age: 26

At her young age, Ripley already has a Hall of Fame résumé inside the ring, whether by her emergence on the indie scene, NXT UK, NXT or the WWE main roster. Everywhere Ripley has gone, she's held a title, and is the only wrestler, man or woman, to say they've won gold in NXT UK, NXT and WWE. As one-fourth of Judgment Day, Ripley's presence and demeanor haven't only elevated the faction -- it's given added gravity to Dominik Mysterio. It's a matter of when, not if "Mami" will be considered among the greatest performers to ever step inside the squared circle.

Promotion: WWE

Age: 26

It would not be a shock to see him as the face of the entire industry in a few years. Theory, the WWE United States champion, has some things to polish up. He just turned 26 years old, after all.

But he's a five-tool player, good at just about everything you want a wrestler to be good at. He has the looks, the charisma, the athleticism and the presence to be a top guy for a long time. Just wait until he puts it all together.

4. El Hijo del Vikingo

Promotion: AAA/AEW/ROH/GCW

Age: 26

A second-generation star, Vikingo has already carved out a name as lucha libre's next heir apparent in AAA. However, his March 22 match against Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite promptly set social media ablaze. With fluidity and zero abandon, Vikingo attempted to break gravity on several occasions, via springboard 630 splashes, Phoenix splashes and more. At his young age, he is already the third-longest reigning AAA Mega Champion. More and more U.S. audiences will become aware of Vikingo's greatness, making him a near-impossible act to miss.

Dominik Mysterio, right, is the son of WWE superstar Rey Mysterio. WWE

Promotion: WWE

Age: 26

The son of the greatest luchador of all time, Rey Mysterio, found a way to escape his father's shadow in 2022 with a long-awaited heel turn at Clash At The Castle. No matter the arena, Dominik is a heat magnet, a character so easy to hate that you forget to notice his in-ring work is only improving. From a high-profile showcase match against his father at WrestleMania this year to winning the NXT North American title, Dom's evolution is only moving upward.

6. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker's last reign as the NXT champion lasted 362 days. WWE

Promotion: WWE NXT

Age: 25

Comparisons don't always translate across generations in pro wrestling. But Breakker combines his father, Rick Steiner, and uncle, Scott Steiner, mixed with a splash of Goldberg. The 6-foot, 230-pound former college football player has already been a two-time NXT champion, with his last reign lasting nearly a year (362 days). Breakker is an excellent athlete who looks like a badass and should be unleashed on the main roster before long. It doesn't take understanding Steiner math to realize his potential.

7. Carmelo Hayes

Promotion: WWE NXT

Age: 28

"Melo Don't Miss" isn't only a mantra for the current NXT champion -- it's become symbolic of everything he does in the ring. Hayes rocketed through the NXT ranks, shifting from Breakout tournament winner to the longest combined reign as NXT North American champ, to now the No. 1 guy on Tuesday nights. From his in-ring ability to the work on the mic and elaborate entrances paying homage to putting names in the rafters, it won't be long before Melo is prominently on SmackDown or Raw.

8. Konosuke Takeshita

Promotion: AEW/DDT

Age: 28

In Japan, Konosuke Takeshita had already emerged as a young gem, honing his skills as a young prodigy in DDT Pro-Wrestling. When he arrived stateside in AEW, Takeshita, who once vowed to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, quickly earned the fans' respect and adoration with matches against Adam Page, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. Having already proven himself inside an AEW ring and emerging as one of the company's budding heels, Takeshita's on the path to making even more noise stateside.

Liv Morgan, left, is a former SmackDown women's champion. WWE

Promotion: WWE

Age: 29

Morgan signed to NXT when she was 20. Nine years later, the former two-time women's tag team champion, Money in the Bank winner and SmackDown women's champ is barely scratching the surface, whether it be her performance in-ring or character work. From challenging Becky Lynch during the peak of "Big Time Becks" to taking down Ronda Rousey, Morgan has long shed the label of being a plucky underdog waiting for her moment. Now she's poised to be remembered as one of the more underrated stars of the women's division.