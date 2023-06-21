WWE Profile Page - Butch

Butch
D.O.B.: November 9, 1993
Billed height: 5-foot-10
Billed weight: 205 pounds
Billed from: Birmingham, England
Signature moves: Bitter End
WWE main roster debut: November 6, 2017
Formerly Known As: Pete Dunne
WWE Accolades
One-time WWE United Kingdom Champion; won on May 20, 2017 (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)
Winner of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (with Matt Riddle); won on January 29, 2020 (NXT TV)
One-time NXT Tag Team Champion (with Matt Riddle); won on February 16, 2020 (NXT TakeOver: Portland)
Won the NXT Year-End Award for Match of the Year in 2017 (vs. Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago) -- Best matches of 2017
Other Notes
Winner of the Chikara King of the Trios tournament in 2017 (with Tyler Bate and Trent Seven)
One-time Progress World Champion
One-time Progress Tag Team Champion
One-time Revolution Pro Wrestling British Cruiserweight Champion
Ranked number 29 of the top 500 singles wrestlers (PWI 500) in 2017