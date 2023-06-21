        <
          WWE Profile Page - Butch

          Butch walks to the ring ahead of Ridge Holland and Sheamus. WWE
          Jun 21, 2023, 02:40 PM

          Butch

          • D.O.B.: November 9, 1993

          • Billed height: 5-foot-10

          • Billed weight: 205 pounds

          • Billed from: Birmingham, England

          • Signature moves: Bitter End

          • WWE main roster debut: November 6, 2017

          • Formerly Known As: Pete Dunne

          WWE Accolades

          • One-time WWE United Kingdom Champion; won on May 20, 2017 (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

          • Winner of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (with Matt Riddle); won on January 29, 2020 (NXT TV)

          • One-time NXT Tag Team Champion (with Matt Riddle); won on February 16, 2020 (NXT TakeOver: Portland)

          • Won the NXT Year-End Award for Match of the Year in 2017 (vs. Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago) -- Best matches of 2017

          Other Notes

          • Winner of the Chikara King of the Trios tournament in 2017 (with Tyler Bate and Trent Seven)

          • One-time Progress World Champion

          • One-time Progress Tag Team Champion

          • One-time Revolution Pro Wrestling British Cruiserweight Champion

          • Ranked number 29 of the top 500 singles wrestlers (PWI 500) in 2017