Shohei Ohtani joins SportsCenter to reflect on winning the NL Most Valuable Player award along with winning the World Series with the Dodgers. (3:36)

LOS ANGELES -- Shohei Ohtani said he is "on schedule" in his attempt to return as a two-way player this season, despite what he described as a "complicated surgery" to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Ohtani, who spoke at the Los Angeles Dodgers' annual preseason fan event on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, initially injured his non-throwing shoulder while sliding in Game 2 of the World Series, then played the next three games and underwent surgery on Nov. 5, six days after helping to deliver a championship.

The torn labrum added another layer of complication to a pitching rehab that already consisted of a second repair of his ulnar collateral ligament, but the Dodgers expect Ohtani to hit by the start of the season -- they'll open in Japan on March 18 -- and pitch in their rotation by May.

"And it might be earlier," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Ohtani, who underwent his most recent elbow surgery in September 2023, threw multiple bullpen sessions before the Dodgers' postseason run last fall and started playing catch again in December. But he has yet to throw off a mound this offseason, which makes it difficult to pinpoint a return to pitching.

"I think the biggest determinant is going to be when I first pitch my bullpen," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "Then I think we're going to really get a feel for when I'll be able to be on a big league mound."

When he does, Ohtani will join arguably the deepest, most talented rotation in the sport. And before then, he'll lead arguably the deepest, most talented lineup in the sport.

His presence now symbolizes the Dodgers' elevation into another financial stratosphere.

Since signing Ohtani to a highly deferred 10-year, $700 million contract in December 2023, the Dodgers have added practically every player they've wanted. Two front-of-the-rotation starters, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and a slugging corner outfielder, Teoscar Hernandez, joined within four weeks of Ohtani's deal.

This offseason, after securing their first full-season title since 1988, the Dodgers signed starter Blake Snell, extended utility man Tommy Edman, brought back Hernandez, added outfielder Michael Conforto, struck a deal with infielder Hyeseong Kim, convinced pitching prodigy Roki Sasaki to join them and inked Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates to round out what was already a deep bullpen.

"The crazy part is you're thinking like, once we sign someone, 'OK, that's it.' Then we sign another guy and it's like, 'OK that's it.' And it just keeps going," Snell said. "To see how invested they are in us winning, investing in the best team they can possibly assemble, it's pretty special."

A winter that saw the Dodgers splurge for more than $1.2 billion was followed by them committing nearly $450 million on seven players, with longtime ace Clayton Kershaw and popular utility man Enrique Hernandez still expected to be added at some point. Their 2025 competitive-balance-tax payroll projects to $380 million, according to Spotrac, well above the highest luxury tax threshold and roughly $80 million more than the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

Glasnow likened the 2025 Dodgers to "The Avengers," but baseball fans in other cities -- and some executives of other teams -- have come to view them more by the popular designation given to star-studded New York Yankees teams of the 2000s: "The Evil Empire."

Roberts says he believes the proverbial villain role is one his players will have to "embrace," but at this point, with only 10 days left before the start of spring training, it's mostly just being dismissed.

"If any other teams or fan bases want to get upset, you know what to do -- follow what the Dodgers are doing," Snell said.

"It is what it is," added Mookie Betts, who expects to transition full time to shortstop this season. "What are we supposed to do? We want to win. And as a player, of course we want all the best players."

Any anger the Dodgers' spending has triggered outside of L.A. has been met with fervent excitement from their own fans.

Saturday's event offered another prominent example.

The Dodgers couldn't host this year's Fan Fest inside their ballpark due to a massive, ongoing renovation project that will enhance both clubhouse spaces. Instead, they hosted fans in various Dodger Stadium parking-lot areas and nonetheless drew a capacity crowd of about 25,000. At one point, Freddie Freeman signed an image of his iconic, walk-off World Series moment that was tattooed onto a man's leg. It was at least the second time he'd come across that this offseason.

"It takes you back and makes you realize that sports means so much to people," Freeman said. "You know when you're out there playing and the fans are going nuts, you feel that. But then when you come into personal contact with these fans and they tell you how much it means to them, and then they show you how much it means to them, it's actually really cool. And I think it's so amazing that people would go through the pain of putting me on their body."