When Xander Bogaerts arrived at spring training one year ago, he was informed his new position was second base.

This year, Bogaerts will be back at his familiar shortstop when the San Diego Padres open spring training later this month in Peoria, Ariz.

Jake Cronenworth also will be moving back to second base after being the team's primary first baseman last year.

The moves come after stellar defensive shortstop Ha-Seong Kim signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. Kim won a Gold Glove award in 2023 for his play at three infield positions.

"Once it looked like Kimmy was not going to be able to come back ... the way the team was getting built, it looked like it was an opportunity for Bogey to play short," Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters Saturday. "So I had a great conversation with Bogey probably a month ago. He had already had his head around wanting it and training to go back and play shortstop. He was very enthusiastic about it."

Bogaerts spent his first nine-plus seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was a fixture at shortstop. He never won a Gold Glove, but he committed 10 or fewer errors six times.

He joined the Padres as a free agent prior to the 2023 season and committed just eight errors in 146 games during his first year.

But with it clear that Kim was the best defensive infielder on the roster, the two traded positions last spring and Bogaerts moved to second base. The four-time All-Star made six errors in 85 games at the position but never seemed to be a true fit.

Cronenworth, meanwhile, excelled at second base in 2022, when he made four errors in 147 games (142 starts) at the position. He started 80 games at first base last season and 66 at second. Cronenworth got many of his starts at second with Bogaerts sidelined due to a fractured left shoulder.

Cronenworth, a two-time All-Star, said he likes having the roles defined.

"Not just for me, but for everybody, it gives us clarity for where we're going to be and how we can prepare," Cronenworth said. "It's the same guys coming back. Maybe in a couple different spots, but we have a great infield."

Bogaerts played shortstop late in the regular season and in the postseason after Kim sustained a season-ending shoulder injury. Cronenworth moved to second base during the same time period.