NBA trade deadline: Biggest roster holes for 15 contenders -- and the chance each makes a major move

We're now just one month until the NBA trade deadline -- a pivotal point in the season that doesn't just generate a lot of interest from fans but from the teams and players themselves.

Predicting how active a deadline season might be is often a fool's errand; there are always unexpected developments that either heat up or cool the market. What is predictable, though, is that by early January, teams that consider themselves contenders have identified issues with their rosters and are searching for solutions.

This year is unique as teams navigate challenging trade restrictions brought on by the new salary cap "aprons," meaning that more significant trades will likely require the help of third teams to make them "legal." But getting two sides to agree is tough; getting three or even four teams to agree is often nearly impossible.

Understanding all that, here is an early look at the trade market for 15 contenders, their roster holes, what players and assets they have to trade -- and the chances they make a significant deal.

Eastern Conference

Roster hole: Depth