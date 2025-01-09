Open Extended Reactions

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin will start Thursday's game against the visiting New Jersey Devils, coach Peter Laviolette announced.

Shesterkin has missed the team's past four games due to an upper-body injury. He sustained the injury during the Rangers' 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Dec. 30.

Signed to an eight-year, $92 million contract last month, Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the top netminder for the 2021-22 season.

Shesterkin finished third in Hart Trophy (MVP) balloting during his stellar 2021-22 season in which he went 36-13-4 and led the NHL with both a 2.07 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

Shesterkin, 29, has posted an 11-15-1 record with a 3.10 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in 27 games (27 starts) this season.

He is 146-74-18 with 16 shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and .919 save percentage in 240 career appearances (235 starts) with the Rangers.