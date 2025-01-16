Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment Thursday and is considered week-to-week, head coach Craig Berube said.

Tavares got his skate tangled with teammate Chris Tanev while participating in a power-play drill during Wednesday's practice. He was able to leave the ice under his own power and went directly to the locker room.

"Week-to-week right now," Berube said Thursday. "It's unfortunate [it happened] in practice. Bad luck, but it is what it is, and we have to move on from it right now. You see his production and what he's done, his leadership, he's been an all-situational guy for us pretty much and he's done a great job for us."

Tavares, 34, has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 44 games this season.

The No. 1 pick of the 2009 NHL draft by the Islanders, Tavares has appeared in 1,153 games with New York (2009-18) and the Maple Leafs. He has 1,082 career points (476 goals, 606 assists).

"Guys just have to step up," Berube said. "Somebody is getting a better opportunity. I think when Auston [Matthews] was out, we played a real strong team game every night. Relied on our checking and did the right things, special teams. We've got to stick to the program here."

Forward Fraser Minten was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Minten, 20, has four points (two goals, two assists) in 15 career NHL games.