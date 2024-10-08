Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Stars are going to win the 2025 Stanley Cup.

That breaks a two-year streak of my picking their Western Conference rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, to finally deliver a Stanley Cup to Connor McDavid (and, in turn, Canada for the first time since 1993). Missing that Oilers Cup prediction last season by just one victory disappointed us both. OK, probably McDavid slightly more than me.

In breaking down the 2024-25 NHL season, I've decided that rather than last season's Stanley Cup runner-up, it'll be the two-time Western Conference runner-up that lifts the chalice at the end of the season. The Stars lost to the Golden Knights in 2023 and the Oilers in 2024, both in six games. The third time's the charm for Peter DeBoer's team, an ideal mix of impact veterans, players in their prime and invigorating young talents.

As is tradition, I reached out to the general manager of my Stanley Cup champion-in-waiting to let him know what's coming.

Me: I'm picking you to win the Stanley Cup.

Jim Nill, general manager of the Dallas Stars: I don't know if that's good or bad, but thank you. I appreciate it.

Me: Usually, I feel bad about picking teams like this because that's placing extra expectations on them. But I don't feel bad about picking you guys because I feel like you've got expectations anyway, because you've been the bridesmaid twice in a row.

Nill: No, we do. Our guys are hungry. They know what it takes. People don't realize what a tough road it was last year. We had to go through Vegas and Colorado. Those are tough. And then he hit Edmonton, so it wasn't an easy, you know, walk through the playoffs for us. Stanley Cup champion, Stanley Cup champion and then Edmonton who went to the finals. But that's good, though. To win it all, you've got to beat them all. That's our mentality.

My Stanley Cup Final is a Y2K throwback series: The Dallas Stars against the New Jersey Devils, who go from last season's embarrassing flop to Eastern Conference champions thanks to an offseason of smart moves and a regular season of good health and great goaltending.

This time, it's the Stars on top, hoisting the Cup for the first time since 1999.

What about the rest of the NHL? Here's my division-by-division breakdown of the projected standings. Playoff teams are bolded. Good luck to all 32 teams. Hope everyone has fun out there.