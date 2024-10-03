When was every NHL team created? Key years to know

Open Extended Reactions

The Utah Hockey Club, based in Salt Lake City, is the latest team to join the NHL. Utah takes over from the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes franchise could be reactivated if a suitable arena is built in Arizona by 2029.

Here's a look at when all franchises -- past and present -- joined the NHL.

Anaheim Ducks (1993-present)

Arizona Coyotes (1979-1996, 2014-2024)

Atlanta Flames (1972-1980)

Boston Bruins (1924-present)

Brooklyn Americans (1925-1941)

Buffalo Sabres (1970-present)

Calgary Flames (1972-present)

California Golden Seals (1970-1976)

Carolina Hurricanes (1979-present)

Chicago Blackhawks (1926-present)

Cleveland Barons (1967-1978)

Colorado Avalanche (1979-present)

Colorado Rockies (1976-1982)

Columbus Blue Jackets (1997-present)

Dallas Stars (1967-present)

Detroit Red Wings (1926-present)

Edmonton Oilers (1979-present)

Florida Panthers (1993-present)

Hamilton Tigers (1917-1925)

Hartford Whalers (1979-1997)

Kansas City Scouts (1974-1976)

Los Angeles Kings (1967-present)

Minnesota North Stars (1967-1993)

Minnesota Wild (1997-present)

Montreal Canadiens (1917-present)

Montreal Maroons (1924-1938)

Montreal Wanderers (1917-1918)

Nashville Predators (1997-present)

New Jersey Devils (1974-present)

New York Americans (1925-1941)

New York Islanders (1972-present)

New York Rangers (1926-present)

Oakland Seals (1967-1970)

Ottawa Senators (1991-present)

Philadelphia Flyers (1967-present)

Philadelphia Quakers (1925-1931)

Phoenix Coyotes (1996-2014)

Pittsburgh Penguins (1967-present)

Quebec Bulldogs (1919-1920)

Quebec Nordiques (1979-1995)

San Jose Sharks (1990-present)

Seattle Kraken (2021-present)

St. Louis Blues (1967-present)

St. Louis Eagles (1917-1935)

Tampa Bay Lightning (1991-present)

Toronto Arenas (1917-1919)

Toronto Maple Leafs (1917-present)

Toronto St. Patricks (1919-1927)

Utah Hockey Club (2024-present)

Vancouver Canucks (1970-present)

Vegas Golden Knights (2017-present)

Washington Capitals (1974-present)

Winnipeg Jets (1997-present)

