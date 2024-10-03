        <
        >

          ESPN fantasy way-too-early baseball rankings: 2025 category and roto leagues

          The beauty of fantasy baseball is that all of these players can be on the same team, if that's how your draft goes. AP
          • Eric Karabell, ESPN Senior WriterOct 3, 2024, 05:34 PM
            Close
            • ESPN contributor on TV, radio, podcasts, blogs, Magazine
            • Charter member of FSWA Hall of Fame
            • Author of "The Best Philadelphia Sports Arguments"
            Follow on X

          The 2024 fantasy baseball season might be in the books, but success in this game demands your year-round attention. Before you know it, the 2025 season will be here! To give you a head start on your draft preparation, here are my way-too-early rankings for 2025, designed specifically with ESPN roto-style leagues in mind.

          Note: Although Shohei Ohtani did not pitch in 2024, we will allow him to retain his SP eligibility under the assumption that he will pitch in 2025. Positions below reflect season-ending qualification from 2024, but 2025 eligibility will soon be applied to these rankings.gibility.

          Looking for points league rankings? Check them out here.

          Quick links:

          Top 300 Overall | Top Catchers | Top First Basemen | Top Second Basemen | Top Third Basemen | Top Shortstops | Top Outfielders | Top Designated Hitters | Top Starting Pitchers | Top Relief Pitchers

          Positional Rankings

          Top 300 | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH | SP | RP

          Top 300 | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH | SP | RP

          Top 300 | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH | SP | RP

          Top 300 | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH | SP | RP

          Top 300 | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH | SP | RP

          Top 300 | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH | SP | RP

          Top 300 | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH | SP | RP

          Top 300 | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH | SP | RP

          Top 300 | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH | SP | RP

          Top 300 | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH | SP | RP