The 2024 fantasy baseball season might be in the books, but success in this game demands your year-round attention. Before you know it, the 2025 season will be here! To give you a head start on your draft preparation, here are my way-too-early rankings for 2025, designed specifically with ESPN roto-style leagues in mind.

Note: Although Shohei Ohtani did not pitch in 2024, we will allow him to retain his SP eligibility under the assumption that he will pitch in 2025. Positions below reflect season-ending qualification from 2024, but 2025 eligibility will soon be applied to these rankings.gibility.

Positional Rankings

Top 5 Designated Hitters Note: Players listed below currently qualify only at designated hitter. Pos.

Rank Ovr.

Rank Player Team Other

Elig. Pos. Age 1 1 Shohei Ohtani LAD SP 29 2 39 Marcell Ozuna ATL 33 3 244 J.D. Martinez NYM 36 4 274 Eloy Jimenez BAL 27 5 NR Andrew McCutchen PIT 37

