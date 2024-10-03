The 2024 fantasy baseball season might be in the books, but success in this game demands your year-round attention. Before you know it, the 2025 season will be here! To give you a head start on your draft preparation, here are my way-too-early rankings for 2025, designed specifically with ESPN points-style leagues in mind.
Note: Although Shohei Ohtani did not pitch in 2024, we will allow him to retain his SP eligibility under the assumption that he will pitch in 2025. Positions below reflect season-ending qualification from 2024, but 2025 eligibility will soon be applied to these rankings.
Looking for head-to-head category/rotisserie rankings? Check them out here.
