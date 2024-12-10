Jeff Passan reports on left-hander Max Fried agreeing to an 8-year, $218 million deal with the Yankees. (1:16)

Two-time All-Star Max Fried and the New York Yankees agreed to an eight-year, $218 million contract, sources told ESPN on Tuesday, the largest guarantee for a left-handed pitcher.

The deal, which is pending a physical, is the 12th contract of at least $100 million the Yankees have given out in franchise history, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most by any team.

Fried, 30, who blossomed into one of the best pitchers in the National League over seven years with the Braves, is a two-time All-Star with a 2.81 ERA over the past five seasons in Atlanta -- tops in the majors, just ahead of Corbin Burnes (2.88) among MLB starting pitchers over that span.

Though he does not overwhelm hitters with his raw stuff, his artistry on the mound and his ability to go deep into games were attractive to teams in search of an Opening Day-type starter.

"He's one of the game's really, really good pitchers and has a really good track record now of success," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday. "He's a special talent."

The Yankees made the move for Fried -- who was also pursued by the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers -- two days after outfielder Juan Soto left for the rival Mets on the largest contract in professional sports history.

Fried joins one of the deepest rotations in baseball, which already includes Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman.

His $218 million deal exceeds that of David Price, who signed with the Red Sox for $217 million in 2015. Price and the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw ($215 million) are the only other left-handed pitchers to receive $200 million contracts.

Though Fried's career includes up-and-down postseason performances, it's impossible to forget his six shutout innings in Atlanta's World Series-clinching Game 6 in 2021. He arrived in Atlanta as the headliner in a trade for Justin Upton after undergoing Tommy John surgery following two disappointing seasons in San Diego's farm system.

He's had prior IL stints for a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand and strained left groin (2018), blister on left index finger (2019), muscle spasm on left side of back (2020), strained right hamstring (2021), concussion (2022) and strained left hamstring, strained left forearm and blister on left index finger (2023).

"There's inherent risks," Boone said, "but we feel like he's a really good pitcher and the way he goes about it, prepares, trains, we feel like he's doing everything he can to be a guy that's able to consistently go to the post."

The No. 7 pick in the 2012 draft, Fried projected as a classic spin-heavy left-hander whose command would be his biggest strength.

Showed Him The Money Max Fried's $218 million guarantee is the fifth-largest contract all-time for a pitcher and largest for a left-hander. Player Contract Team RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani 10y-$700M LAD RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto 12y-$325M LAD RHP Gerrit Cole 9y-$324M NYY RHP Stephen Strasburg 7y-$245M WSH LHP Max Fried 8y-$218M NYY -- ESPN Research

That proved prophetic. Fried's best pitches are his curveball and his slider, and while models regard his fastball as below average, his command of it -- and his ability to mix pitches -- has brought him continued success. Over the past five years, Baseball Reference has him third among all pitchers in WAR and FanGraphs 11th.

The biggest question regarding Fried is whether he can evolve into the rarest sort of starter: productive and prolific. His career-high innings total, 185⅓, came in 2022.

In 2024, with Braves co-ace Spencer Strider out after Tommy John surgery, Fried posted a 3.25 ERA in 174⅓ innings, struck out 166, walked 57, gave up only 13 home runs and led MLB with a pair of complete games. His year-by-year ERAs over the four previous seasons: 2.25, 3.04, 2.48 and 2.55.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.