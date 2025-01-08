Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Nationals agreed to terms with infielder Amed Rosario on a one-year contract Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, however MLB.com reported the deal is worth $2 million.

Washington also designated right-hander Joan Adon for assignment on Wednesday.

Rosario, 29, batted .280 with three home runs, 32 RBIs and 13 steals in 103 games between the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds in 2024.

A versatile defender, Rosario manned several different positions -- including playing 27 games at second base, 26 in right field, 15 at third base and 14 at shortstop last season.

Rosario is a career .273 hitter with 63 homers, 366 RBIs and 449 runs scored for the New York Mets, (2017-20), Cleveland Guardians (2021-23), Dodgers (2023-24), Rays (2024) and Reds (2024).

Adon, 26, posted a 6.75 ERA without recording a decision in eight games (one start) last season.

He is 3-16 with a 6.66 ERA in 35 career games (26 starts) with the Nationals.