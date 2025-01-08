Matt Seidler has pushed back against the widow of late San Diego Padres chairman Peter Seidler, denying claims that they have acted in bad faith and stating that his brother never expressed interest in her running the franchise. Matt, one of Peter's nine siblings, also strongly refuted suggestions he might consider relocating the franchise.

In a complaint filed in Texas probate court on Monday, Sheel Seidler, who was married and had three children with Peter Seidler, accused Matt and Robert Seidler, also known as Bob, of "fiduciary breaches of trust, fraud, conversion and egregious acts of self-dealing" in their roles as trustees and executors of Peter Seidler's estate, while also claiming that her late husband wished to make her the Padres' control person. Sheel Seidler also claimed that Matt Seidler's efforts to name the eldest brother, John, as control person "may well be part of his efforts to sell, and perhaps relocate, the team."

In a letter addressed to "Padres partners and Faithful fans" on Tuesday, Matt Seidler called the thought of relocating the team "laughable." In the only bold and underlined portion of a 1,600-word statement, Matt Seidler wrote: "To clarify the record without ambiguity, relocating the Padres from San Diego has never been discussed or contemplated."

Sheel Seidler, who is of Indian descent, also accused Bob Seidler's wife of "multiple racist, profane and hateful communications." In response, Matt Seidler wrote: "Sheel is well aware that this individual faces difficult personal health challenges and, most importantly, that the hurtful language does not at all reflect the thoughts or feelings of any other family member."

Peter Seidler, the revolutionary owner and celebrated philanthropist who lifted the Padres to new financial heights and tremendous popularity, died over complications from an infection in November of 2023. Eric Kutsenda, a longtime friend and business partner, was named his full-time replacement this past December. John Seidler can't officially be designated the Padres' control person until three-quarters of Major League Baseball's owners approve, though a vote could take place at next month's owners' meetings.

In her suit filed against Matt and Bob Seidler -- the current and former trustees of Seidler's trust, respectively -- Sheel Seidler stated that she holds the largest ownership stake in the Padres and that she is entitled to becoming the organization's control person, while also accusing the two brothers of not acting in the best interest of her or her children. In a letter addressed to fans on Monday, Sheel Seidler called her complaint "a very last resort" to "protect my family and to continue to carry out Peter's legacy."

Matt Seidler's letter the following day called Sheel Seidler's claims "entirely untrue" while promising to "vigorously defend ourselves against them." According to Matt Seidler, Peter Seidler assigned the task of choosing the next permanent control person to the successor trustee and listed Bob, Matt and John Seidler, in that order, as priorities for that role. Matt Seidler, who became trustee after Bob Seidler resigned "due to a personal health matter in his family," wrote that Peter Seidler "never mentioned Sheel as a potential candidate for control person."

"Unfortunately, Sheel filed this lawsuit because, despite Peter's contrary instructions, she wants to control the San Diego Padres franchise," Matt Seidler's letter went on. "She may be disappointed that Peter did not designate her as the trustee of his trust, name her as the Padres' Control Person, and/or give her the right to approve the Control Person. Had Peter intended any of these things, he could have easily made that intention clear in the governing documents, which he amended for other matters several times before and after he became Control Person in 2020."

Matt Seidler wrote that he was surprised when Sheel Seidler approached him with a request to be named control person this past July because she "had previously told multiple family members that she knew that Peter did not want her to be the Control Person."

"In fact," Matt Seidler added, "on May 30, 2024, she told me that she felt John would be the optimal Control Person for the Padres franchise to fulfill Peter's vision. Nevertheless, I considered Sheel's request, and ultimately determined, consistent with Peter's perspective, that she was not qualified."

Sheel Seidler's counsel refuted claims that she told members of the family that Peter Seidler did not want her to be control person and that she vouched for John in that role.

"After Peter's death," one of her attorney's wrote, "Sheel assumed that the person acting as trustee and control person would act in her best interests. That did not happen, as described in the complaint. When Sheel uncovered the wrongdoing described [in] the complaint after this conversation with Matt, she realized she had to take on the role herself."

Sheel Seidler's complaint stated that assurances from Peter Seidler's brothers that they would act for the benefit of Sheel Seidler and the children have "shown to be hollow" in the wake of his death, claiming that the brothers have "misappropriated and misused" assets bequeathed in a trust that Peter Seidler intended to act for Sheel Seidler's "sole benefit."

Sheel Seidler -- who was married to Peter Seidler for 15 years and claims to have consulted him in every aspect of his ownership, including negotiations with player agents -- also claimed to have been "ostracized" from the organization. Matt Seidler countered that Sheel Seidler has been welcomed "with open arms," later adding: "Since Peter's death, we have repeatedly sought to support and comfort Sheel and her children, and we will continue to do so."