MLB Power Rankings: Where every team stands in the new year

Eduardo Perez breaks down what Juan Soto will do to the Mets' lineup and whether the team can now compete for a World Series. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

We're around five weeks out from when the first MLB teams report to spring training, and plenty of free agents remain unsigned. So while we wait, let's look ahead to the start of the 2025 season.

Where does every team stand heading into spring training? Can anyone catch the reigning World Series champion Dodgers for the No. 1 spot? How has the loss of Juan Soto affected where the Yankees sit -- and how has he boosted the Mets' ranking?

We asked ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield, Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers to rank every team in baseball based on a combination of what we've seen so far this offseason and what we already knew from 2024. They also weighed in with an observation for all 30 teams.

Way-too-early 2025 Power Rankings

Final 2024 ranking: 2

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 1

No matter what happens the rest of the offseason, the Dodgers will enter 2025 as the favorites to win the World Series -- although no team has repeated as champion since 2000. They've added two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to the rotation (while losing Walker Buehler) and re-signed Teoscar Hernandez while also adding Michael Conforto to the outfield mix, which allows Mookie Betts to return to shortstop. If they also land Roki Sasaki and Shohei Ohtani is able to return to pitching, the Dodgers could match the 2022 team that won 111 games (the most wins by a National League team since the 1906 Cubs). -- Schoenfield

Final 2024 ranking: 1

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 2

Philadelphia has been looking for outfield help, which led to the signing of Max Kepler, and added Jordan Romano to the bullpen after it faltered in the second half. Meanwhile, Jesus Luzardo deepens a stellar rotation. The Phillies might not be done tinkering quite yet. -- Rogers

Final 2024 ranking: 3

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 9

Whether the Yankees are able to repeat as American League champions will largely come down to the performance of their rotation. Will Gerrit Cole pitch most or all of the season? Will Max Fried, going on 11 years since his first elbow surgery, hold up? Will Luis Gil bounce back after a second-half fade? -- Olney

Final 2024 ranking: 10

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 18

Juan Soto. Enough said. The Mets also brought back Sean Manaea, which was huge for their rotation. Meanwhile, a reunion with Pete Alonso is still possible. -- Rogers

Final 2024 ranking: 11

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 7

The Braves have been quiet so far this winter, but knowing general manager Alex Anthopoulos, that won't last long. Pitching help -- including a high-profile reliever, which there are still plenty of on the market -- could be in their future. -- Rogers

Final 2024 ranking: 9

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 4

Grayson Rodriguez is capable of being the Orioles' ace. Zach Eflin is a solid No. 2. There is upside with Dean Kremer and other rotation options. But, wow, there is almost no margin for error in this group, at a time when the team already has other championship elements in place. -- Olney

Final 2024 ranking: 8

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 6

The Diamondbacks were the surprise winners in the Corbin Burnes sweepstakes. If Merrill Kelly is healthy and Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez bounce back, Arizona could go from one of the worst rotations in the majors to one of the best overnight. Of course, the D-backs' recent history with free agent pitchers hasn't been good: Montgomery and Rodriguez were terrible last year; Madison Bumgarner was a bust; and they had to trade Zack Greinke after three years of a six-year deal. But Burnes feels like a good bet to remain one of the best starters in the league.

Arizona also moved quickly after Christian Walker signed with Houston, acquiring Josh Naylor, who hit 31 home runs for Cleveland, to take over at first base. -- Schoenfield

Final 2024 ranking: 17

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 10

You could make a case that the Red Sox are the most improved team of the winter, with the addition of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler at the front of the rotation. However, the big X factor going into spring training? What they will get out of Trevor Story, who played just 26 games last season and hit .270 with a .429 slugging percentage after he came back in September. -- Olney

Final 2024 ranking: 4

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 3

GM A.J. Preller has been quiet so far as the Padres have yet to make a single 40-man roster transaction. Catcher Kyle Higashioka signed with the Rangers, while Jurickson Profar and Ha-Seong Kim remain free agents, leaving holes on the roster to fill. There are also trade rumors surrounding Dylan Cease and Luis Arraez, both heading into their walk years and set to make around a combined $28 million in arbitration. Preller might be waiting to see whether the Padres land Roki Sasaki before he decides on his next move. -- Schoenfield

Final 2024 ranking: 6

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 5

Money has dictated the Guardians' winter moves as they offloaded Andres Gimenez and Josh Naylor and acquired a couple of potential starting pitchers in Luis Ortiz from Pittsburgh and Slade Cecconi from Arizona. They also re-signed Shane Bieber and brought back Carlos Santana to replace Naylor. They did need more starting pitching depth, so those moves addressed a need, but they're going to miss Gimenez's glove -- and going from Naylor to a 39-year-old Santana could backfire. -- Schoenfield

Final 2024 ranking: 7

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 11

The Astros will have a different look to them for the first time in several years as they said goodbye to Kyle Tucker and might soon to Alex Bregman. They didn't wait for the latter player to leave before bringing in Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker. -- Rogers

Final 2024 ranking: 16

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 8

The Cubs have the look of the old San Francisco teams that were really good at playing low-scoring games. But they have to have a better bullpen performance to play that out over the season. They were 12th in bullpen ERA, with a 3.81 mark -- there must be improvement. -- Olney

Final 2024 ranking: 13

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 14

Keep up with the 2024-25 MLB offseason We've got you covered on all the major signings and trades of the hot stove season.

Tracker » Free agency, trade grades »

The Royals will hope to hold the ground they gained after last year's miracle turnaround. They re-signed Michael Wacha to a three-year deal and then traded Brady Singer for Jonathan India, losing some rotation depth but adding much-needed on-base ability (India had a .357 OBP for the Reds). If the Royals want to return to the postseason, however, they might need to improve their bullpen depth or maybe add some rotation insurance (an outfield bat would be nice, too). -- Schoenfield

Final 2024 ranking: 12

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 16

The Tigers have made a couple of moves around the fringes -- signing starter Alex Cobb and second baseman Gleyber Torres -- but have yet to make the big move Tigers fans were hoping for. Maybe that will be Alex Bregman, which would mean an entire new-look Detroit infield: Bregman at third, Trey Sweeney taking over on a full-time basis at short, Torres at second and Colt Keith moving over to first (with Spencer Torkelson pushed to a bench role). If Detroit doesn't sign Bregman, maybe it will invest that money in another starting pitcher. -- Schoenfield

Final 2024 ranking: 15

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 12

Seattle has yet to make that signature move of the winter, but with a stellar pitching staff and a deficiency at the plate, it's hard to imagine the Mariners won't still trade a pitcher for a hitter. It's that simple. -- Rogers

Final 2024 ranking: 5

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 13

Milwaukee is, in some ways, the Tampa Bay of the NL Central -- consistently fielding good teams despite resource challenges. Repeating as division champions will be difficult for the Brewers, however, with the loss of Willy Adames and Devin Williams, both top-10 players at their respective positions. -- Olney

Final 2024 ranking: 22

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 17

Texas didn't love how some of its young hitters performed the year after winning the World Series, so it added some veteran presence to the group, including Joc Pederson and Jake Burger. The always edgy Pederson quickly declared it was time for the Rangers to wrest the AL West from the Astros. -- Rogers

Final 2024 ranking: 19

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 21

Well, the Giants finally landed a nine-figure free agent, signing shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year deal. But let's be honest: He's not Bryce Harper or Aaron Judge or even Corbin Burnes, the pitcher many thought the Giants might land. Adames does fill a big need, but we'll see how his power translates to San Francisco. With the departure of Blake Snell to the rival Dodgers, the Giants probably need to add another starter, and you can't rule them out on Pete Alonso, given Giants first basemen hit just 14 home runs in 2024. -- Schoenfield

Final 2024 ranking: 21

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 23

If you like the challenge of picking a sleeper team to succeed, Cincinnati is a strong candidate. There is better depth in the rotation and some dynamic young position players, not to mention that manager Terry Francona's teams typically outperform expectations. -- Olney

Final 2024 ranking: 14

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 15

MLB execs predict free agency, trades We surveyed the sport for answers on big free agents and top trade candidates. Offseason survey »

The Twins are stuck in payroll purgatory, unwilling to increase that figure but hamstrung in part by Carlos Correa's big salary ($37 million). So the 2025 Twins are going to look a lot like the 2024 Twins. That's still a club that could win the division if Cleveland comes back to the pack, but Minnesota will need better health from its big three (Correa, Royce Lewis, Byron Buxton) and better results against good teams (the Twins were a combined 3-22 against the Guardians, Yankees and Orioles). -- Schoenfield

Final 2024 ranking: 20

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 19

Underneath the concern about Tampa Bay's home ballpark, the big league team is having a typical offseason: The Rays have traded away some of their more accomplished players in return for inexpensive depth. They once again look like a team that will contend for a wild-card spot. -- Olney

Final 2024 ranking: 26

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 25

Washington has quietly brought in some veteran players to augment a young roster. Lefty first baseman Nathaniel Lowe will help in that department, as will pitcher Michael Soroka. -- Rogers

Final 2024 ranking: 25

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 26

The A's augmented an underrated offensive roster with several pitching additions, including Jeffrey Springs and Luis Severino. They could win 75 games in 2025 -- their first season playing in Sacramento. -- Rogers

Final 2024 ranking: 24

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 20

Executives and agents have noted the enormous remaining pool of unsigned free agents as teams wait for contract prices to drop on the second- and third-tier players. Think of it as the after-Christmas bargains. This could be where Pittsburgh does some shopping. -- Olney

Final 2024 ranking: 23

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 22

You could make a strong case that, to date, the Blue Jays have had the worst winter of any team attempting to get better. The Hail Mary play for Juan Soto fell short. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is balking at their overtures, with the best opportunity to trade him for value -- if that's what they're going to do -- frittering away. And they can't get other free agents to take their money. -- Olney

Final 2024 ranking: 18

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 24

The Cardinals' primary offseason drama has been around the question of whether they will find a trade for Nolan Arenado -- not only for the player, who has a full no-trade clause, but with a team interested in trading for an aging star whose numbers have been in decline but who has an expensive deal. -- Olney

Final 2024 ranking: 27

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 28

The Angels were the strike-quick team of the winter. They signed pitchers Kyle Hendricks and Yusei Kikuchi and acquired Jorge Soler in a trade with the Braves not long after the final out of the World Series. -- Rogers

Free agency analysis Which players should teams invest in -- and avoid -- this offseason given their expected contracts? Overvalued, undervalued free agents »

Free agent superlatives »

Final 2024 ranking: 28

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 29

Per usual, the Rockies have apparently decided to sit out the offseason. Yes, they re-signed catcher Jacob Stallings and signed infielder Kyle Farmer, who is 34 years old and hit .214 for the Twins -- so they haven't been completely inactive. Colorado is coming off consecutive 100-loss seasons and, given the strength of the rest of the division, might be hard-pressed to avoid a third straight such season. -- Schoenfield

Final 2024 ranking: 29

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 27

Miami's subtractions so far this winter have been much more notable than any additions. Gone are Jake Burger and Jesus Luzardo. How long will the rehabbing Sandy Alcantara be a Marlin? -- Rogers

Final 2024 ranking: 30

Way-too-early 2025 ranking: 30

Most analysts feel the White Sox did pretty well in the Garrett Crochet trade, acquiring Boston's two most recent first-round picks in catcher Kyle Teel and toolsy outfielder Braden Montgomery, plus a couple of other prospects. Next up: Luis Robert Jr.? Robert's trade value is low after hitting .224/.278/.379 and missing 60 games, so it might make sense to wait and see whether he gets off to a better start at the plate in 2025. -- Schoenfield