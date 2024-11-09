Open Extended Reactions

Roki Sasaki is coming to MLB! In a decision sure to rock this offseason, the Chiba Lotte Mariners of Japan's NPB announced they plan to post their 23-year-old star pitcher, allowing the ace to join the majors for the 2025 season.

One of the most notable pitchers on the planet since he was a teenager, Sasaki has dominated in Japan's best league -- and on the big stage of the World Baseball Classic -- since 2021. He immediately becomes the No. 2 free agent in my offseason rankings (behind only Juan Soto).

Just how good is Sasaki? When could he sign -- and for how much? And which teams are shaping up as the favorites to land him?

Let's dig in as an ace gets added to the top of this year's free agent class.