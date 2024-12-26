Open Extended Reactions

We had a flurry of of activity just before Christmas, but some significant free agents are still available: Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santander top the list of position players while the unsigned pitchers include starters Corbin Burnes, Jack Flaherty and Nick Pivetta as well as relievers Tanner Scott, Jeff Hoffman and Kirby Yates.

Though the new year will bring more market movement, let's look ahead to 2025 by pulling one key statistic for each MLB team from 2024 and addressing what it means for the upcoming season.

We'll start with the American League and then tackle the National League on Friday.