Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox and veteran left-hander Martin Perez are in agreement on a one-year deal worth $5 million, a source told ESPN amid multiple reports Wednesday.

Perez, 33, went 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 26 starts with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres in 2024.

Perez was on the injured list with a left groin strain from May 28 to June 28. He pitched six scoreless innings in his final start for Pittsburgh before he was traded to San Diego on July 30 for a minor league pitcher.

He finished strongly for the Padres, going 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA in his last 10 starts. He did not pitch in the postseason for San Diego, which was eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in an NL Division Series.

Chicago is looking to rebound from a terrible 2024. The White Sox went 41-121, setting a post-1900 major league record for losses in a season.

Perez, who made the American League All-Star team in 2022, is 90-87 with a 4.44 ERA in 314 career appearances (269 starts) with four teams, most notably the Texas Rangers (2012-18; 2022-23).

ESPN's Jesse Rogers, The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.