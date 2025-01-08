Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- David Wright is rooting for Juan Soto and the New York Mets to win the World Series title that eluded him.

"It seems like the will to win within the organization is incredible," the former Mets captain said Wednesday during a Zoom news conference that followed the team's announcement that his No. 5 will be retired on July 19.

New York, which won its only titles in 1969 and 1986, has become baseball's biggest spender since Steve Cohen bought the team from the Wilpon and Katz families ahead of the 2021 season. Soto was given a record $765 million, 15-year contract last month.

"It's a win-at-all-costs, do-whatever-you-can-to-win type mentality, and that's something that I love," Wright said. "It's something that the city loves. It's something that the fan base certainly loves. ... The goal is not just set now to win one championship. It's hey, let's go on a run and win multiple championships."

Wright's number will be the 10th retired by the Mets, the sixth under Cohen. Wright spent his entire 14-season big league career with the Mets and will enter the team's Hall of Fame, joining Tom Seaver as the only players to receive both honors on the same day.

He had some advice for first baseman Pete Alonso, a free agent after spending his first six seasons with the Mets. Wright cited the Yankees' Derek Jeter and Atlanta's Chipper Jones, who also played for only one organization.

"It's a different feeling when you're drafted, developed and playing for the team that gave you your first opportunity," Wright said. "There's a little more -- maybe a lot more pride when you put that jersey on every night. And I hope he remembers that and doesn't lose sight of that. With that being said, I've never, ever faulted a player for maximizing his earning potential."

Speaking from his home near the California wildfires, Wright discussed his career as a seven-time All-Star. He hit .296 with 242 homers, 970 RBIs and 196 stolen bases from 2004-18, slowed by neck, back and shoulder injuries that required surgery. He credited his success to his father, a police officer, and his mother, an elementary school teacher's assistant.

"That blue-collar, bring your-lunchpail-to-work mentality stuck with me my entire career," Wright said. "I knew that I wasn't the most talented, most gifted player on the field, but I always felt like I was the most prepared."

Wright, who turned 42 on Dec. 20, will join Dwight Gooden, Keith Hernandez, Jerry Koosman, Willie Mays, Mike Piazza, Seaver and Darryl Strawberry as Mets players with retired numbers. Managers Gil Hodges' and Casey Stengel's numbers also were retired. After the Mets made the announcement Monday, Wright received a text from Hernandez.

"I don't think it's hit me. I don't think it's ever going to hit me," Wright said. "I truly feel like it's a bit undeserved given the skill and accomplishments of some of the numbers that I'll be amongst up there. I joke that I think there should be a special section maybe for my number because it's probably not deserving being amongst the really, really good players in the organization."

Wright recalled getting constructive criticism from Strawberry during his playing days.

"When I knew Darryl was there I wanted to play well because I wanted him to come high-five me and I didn't want to have that conversation about why I stunk that night," he said.

Wright said the transition from playing was eased by family duties. He coaches the soccer team of 8-year-old daughter Olivia, the softball team of 6-year-old daughter Madison and the baseball team of 4-year-old son Brooks and takes them to occasional Mets games.

"I enjoy the look in their eyes when they see Francisco Lindor or Brandon Nimmo come over and say hello in full uniform," he said. "They look at me and they're like, 'Daddy, you used to do that?'"

He played just two games for the Mets after 2016, returning to be honored with a pair of cameos at the end of the 2018 season.

"I felt like I was crying all the time, so I'm going to try to tough it up a little bit this go-around," he said.

Wright had realized he no longer could play at a major league level.

"I remember my rehab assignments," he said, "just hoping that the game would go as fast as possible and that they wouldn't hit me any balls at third base because I didn't want to bend over funny or dive funny or have to make a weird off-angle throw because something might hurt."