Heading into the MLB winter meetings each year, there is always hope for a big week of free agent signings and trades. The 2024 meetings delivered.

Top free agent Juan Soto chose the New York Mets for 15 years and $765 million, the largest contract in baseball history. The New York Yankees responded to losing Soto by handing a record deal to left-handed starter Max Fried. Not to be left behind in the American League East, the Boston Red Sox landed lefty ace Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

We asked our MLB experts who were on the scene in Dallas to break down everything that happened this week. Which moves most impressed them? Which moves most confused them? Who were the biggest winners and losers? And what can we expect next?