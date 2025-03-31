Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies shortstop Trea Turner didn't start Monday for a third straight game because of a back spasm but later entered the game against the Colorado Rockies as a pinch hitter.

Turner walked in his pinch-hit appearance and scored on a double by Edmundo Sosa in the Phillies' 6-1 victory.

Turner sat out the last two games of a three-game series against Washington.

Turner said his back felt tight after Thursday's 7-3 victory in Washington, and then it felt worse while taking grounders before Saturday's game. He got treatment much of Saturday afternoon and said after the game he felt "way better now than I did a few hours ago."

Catcher J.T. Realmuto was back the lineup after he bruised a foot when he fouled a ball off himself and sat out Sunday's loss.

