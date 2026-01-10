Open Extended Reactions

Contract negotiations between the New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger are at an impasse, league sources tell ESPN.

The Yankees were hoping to re-sign the veteran outfielder, who played well for them last season, but are now operating under the assumption that Bellinger is going to sign elsewhere. New York is now seeking additions elsewhere, sources added.

The Yankees have offered Bellinger a five-year deal for at least $30 million per season, sources said, which falls in the range of deals that other star hitters received this winter. Pete Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles, and Kyle Schwarber signed a five-year, $150 million deal to return to the Philadelphia Phillies. Bellinger's camp -- he is represented by Scott Boras -- is seeking a deal longer than five years and worth more in average annual value than the $30 million per season he has been offered.

Last season, Bellinger hit .272 with 29 home runs for the Yankees, with a .334 on-base percentage and .480 slugging percentage.

Manager Aaron Boone raved about Bellinger's defense, athleticism and versatility, with the veteran outfielder telling Boone on the day he was traded for that he would play anywhere the team asked. Bellinger went on to play 85 games in left field, 41 in center and 52 in right. He can also play high-end defense at first base, if called upon.

The left-handed-hitting Bellinger, 30, was well-suited for Yankee Stadium, where he hit 18 of his 29 homers and had a .909 OPS, or almost 200 points higher than on the road. He seemed very at ease in the New York market, where his father, Clay, once played. Cody Bellinger has played his entire career for high-profile teams, in L.A., Chicago and New York.

But barring a shift in the negotiations, it appears his time with the Yankees is over, and they'll look at other possibilities to augment their roster. The Yankees have remained engaged in the conversations for outfielder Kyle Tucker and infielder Bo Bichette, and as they have haggled in the Bellinger negotiations, they have also engaged other teams about trade possibilities.