Twins' Joe Ryan gets MRI, has lower back inflammation

Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan, who scratched from his spring training start Saturday, was found to have inflammation in his lower back after getting an MRI.

Ryan, a first-time All-Star in 2025 who went 13-10 with a 3.42 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 30 starts, got testing done after feeling tightness in his lower back prior to Saturday's scheduled start.

"I'm sorry to scare everyone," he told reporters Sunday.

The 2025 All-Star already has been pushed to the top of the rotation this spring after Pablo Lopez was found to need Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2026 season.

Ryan, who agreed to a $6.2 million deal to avoid arbitration, is expected to be joined in the rotation by right-hander Bailey Ober, who is under pressure to bounce back and be a reliable No. 2 starter.

Simeon Woods Richardson, Zebby Matthews and David Festa are all 25-year-old right-handers who have combined to make 98 starts over the past two seasons, with at least one or two of them likely to make the opening rotation. Taj Bradley and Mick Abel were acquired in the flurry of trades during the week leading up to the deadline last summer and also are firmly in the mix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.