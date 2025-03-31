Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser is expected to miss at least six weeks with a broken left thumb.

Baltimore put Cowser on the 10-day injured list Monday before its home opener against the Boston Red Sox. The Orioles recalled outfielder Dylan Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk.

Cowser wasn't able to hit in the ninth inning of Sunday's loss at Toronto after he slid headfirst into first base in the seventh. He finished a close second in last year's Rookie of the Year vote after hitting 24 home runs.

"It's probably six to eight weeks minimum," manager Brandon Hyde said. "It's not going to be the last injury we have this season. We're going to have things pop up. That's why you create depth, and it gives other guys opportunities, but it's a blow."

Cowser, the No. 5 draft pick in 2021, was 2-for-16 with 1 homer, 1 RBI and 6 strikeouts in the season-opening four-game series against the Blue Jays.

He also suffered a fractured left hand after being hit by a pitch during the Orioles' season-ending loss in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series in October.

Hyde did say he's hopeful right-hander Albert Suarez (shoulder inflammation) won't have to miss much time after going on the IL over the weekend.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.