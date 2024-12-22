In one of his final starts for the Marlins, Jesus Luzardo strikes out four Mets over 5 2/3 innings. (0:35)

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo and a minor league catcher from the Miami Marlins for two prospects Sunday.

The Phillies sent shortstop Starlyn Caba and outfielder Emaarion Boyd to the Marlins in exchange for Luzardo. Caba, 19, played in 26 games for Single-A Clearwater last season. Boyd, 21, hit .239 with three home runs for High-A Jersey Shore.

Philadelphia also received minor league catcher Paul McIntosh in the deal.

Luzardo, 27, went 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 12 starts last season after missing time with elbow and back issues. He has a career 4.29 ERA in 89 starts for the Athletics and Marlins over the course of his six seasons in the big leagues.

Luzardo might be considered a "buy-low" candidate, according to a scout who saw him pitch last season. He has yet to reach his full potential, according to the scout, after being drafted in the third round by the Washington Nationals in 2016. His best season came in 2023 when he made 32 starts for the Marlins, going 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA over 178⅔ innings.

He joins a rotation alongside veterans Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez. The Phillies have been looking to bolster their rotation via a trade after backing off the free agent market this offseason. They did sign outfielder Max Kepler to a one-year, $10 million contract earlier this week but probably don't plan on spending as they have in past winters, according to sources familiar with their thinking.

Luzardo has two more years of team control before becoming a free agent. He made $5.5 million last season but should get a raise for 2025 through arbitration.