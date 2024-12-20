Open Extended Reactions

Outfielder Max Kepler and the Phillies are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, sources told ESPN, adding a corner outfielder to Philadelphia's offensive mix as it looks to retool after a disappointing exit in the National League Division Series.

Kepler, 31, spent the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Twins, tantalizing with physical tools and providing solid defense. Over the past decade, Kepler has hit .237/.318/.429 with 161 home runs and 508 RBIs in 1,072 games.

The deal, which is pending a physical, was first reported by MLB.com.

Kepler missed time because of injuries to both knees in 2024 and hit .253/.302/.380 over 105 games. Kepler, who is expected to spend most of his time with Philadelphia in left field, had a career-best season in 2019, when he hit .252/.336/.519 with 36 home runs and 90 RBIs.

The Phillies, whose outfield production ranked in the bottom third of Major League Baseball this year, entered the offseason looking to shake up their offense after an NLDS loss to the New York Mets. With Kepler in the fold, Philadelphia could shift Brandon Marsh to center field full time while Nick Castellanos patrols right.

Philadelphia returns the majority of its core, with first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, catcher J.T. Realmuto and starters Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez. With star outfielder Juan Soto defecting to the Mets and star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and starter Spencer Strider returning from injuries for the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies' grip on the NL East -- which they won by six games -- is tenuous.

They're banking on rebounding players to help. Philadelphia's other move thus far this winter was a one-year, $8.5 million contract for closer Jordan Romano, who spent much of this year injured.