Open Extended Reactions

Last year at this time, Shohei Ohtani had signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Juan Soto had been traded to the New York Yankees -- but 20 of the top 25 free agents remained unsigned, so it felt like a slow-moving offseason.

This year, things seem to be moving faster. Soto signed a record-breaking $765 million contract with the New York Mets, the Yankees pivoted after losing him to sign Max Fried to the fourth-largest contract for a pitcher (and biggest for a left-hander) and we've had two additional nine-figure deals in Willy Adames (San Francisco Giants) and Blake Snell (Dodgers). We've also seen a flurry of big trades: Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays, Devin Williams to the Yankees and Jeffrey Springs to the Athletics.

Despite all that movement, we still have plenty of offseason to go: 16 of Kiley McDaniel's top 25 free agents remained unsigned and trade rumors involving other former All-Stars continue to swirl. Let's recalibrate and check in on some of the biggest names still on the market.