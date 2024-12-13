Open Extended Reactions

Player movement, so far this hot stove season, has tilted heavily in the direction of pitching. That's true both in terms of money spent and the sheer amount of activity.

Of course, the single biggest move of the offseason involved a hitter, with Juan Soto's mind-bending contract with the Mets shifting a whole of slew of runs and wins in the direction of Citi Field.

Now that Soto is off the board, where does that slot the Mets in the pecking order of offenses around baseball? Are they elite? Who is? Who might join the club?

Using a combination of my team forecasts and some detail from the Steamer Projection system, I've pegged the top 10 offenses right now, with the emphasis on right now. We just wrapped up the winter meetings, and after Soto, most of the free agent board for hitters remains unsettled. And while there has been plenty of trade smoke in the rumor mill, we haven't seen a great deal of fire.

These rankings will change before we reach spring training. Beyond slotting the team offenses as they stand, we'll speculate at what those changes might look like.