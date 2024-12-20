Olney: Ranking the top 10 teams in MLB -- right now

Open Extended Reactions

MLB's free agent and trade market is slowing down for the holidays, as it usually does in the third week of December. Perhaps over the next couple of weeks Nolan Arenado will move or Corbin Burnes will pick his next team, but executives and agents report that the volume of conversation is slowing, even with dozens and dozens and dozens of free agents still unsigned.

"It'll pick up again after New Year's," one evaluator said, "and more guys will find their next deal."

As that happens, teams will continue to plug holes as their rosters near completion before the start of spring training. The Yankees will add another hitter, probably right-handed, as they rebound from Juan Soto's departure. The Mets will continue to round out their roster depth around their new superstar, Soto. The Dodgers will probably land a reliever, the Padres will continue to hone their roster and somebody will try to pry Luis Castillo away from the Mariners.

With many transactions still to come before the 2025 season opens in Japan on March 18, let's take stock of where things stand. Here are the current top 10 teams in baseball.