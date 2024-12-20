Gio Urshela drops one into shallow left as the Braves strike first against the Mets. (0:33)

Free agent infielder Gio Urshela is in agreement with the Athletics on a major league contract, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Urshela, 33, has bounced around the past few years, playing for three teams between 2023 and 2024: the Angels, Tigers and Braves. He finished last season with Atlanta, hitting .265 in 36 games. The nine-year veteran is joining his eighth team and has compiled a career .273 batting average with 73 home runs.

Urshela is a third baseman by trade but has played every infield position over the past two years. The A's need depth at the corners, where Urshela is likely to slot in.

The A's have been active this offseason, signing free agent pitcher Luis Severino while trading for Rays starter Jeffrey Springs. Bolstering their pitching staff was an offseason goal, and Urshela helps deepen their position player base.

Terms of Urshela's deal have not been disclosed.