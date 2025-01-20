Open Extended Reactions

Veteran catcher Andrew Knapp announced his retirement from baseball Monday.

Knapp, 33, appeared in just three games with the San Francisco Giants in 2024.

He finishes with a .209 batting average and 13 home runs in 328 career games with four teams, most notably the Philadelphia Phillies (2017-21). The Phillies selected the switch-hitter in the second round of the 2013 draft.

"I completely dedicated my life to the game, and the game blessed me with so much," he said in a post to Instagram. "Baseball has given me relationships that I will have for the rest of my life. It has taught be how to fail and how to persevere. It has taught me how to be confident but humble."