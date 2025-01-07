Open Extended Reactions

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Kansas City Royals agreed on a one-year, $7 million contract, sources told ESPN on Monday, reuniting the veteran with the team with which he excelled down the stretch last year.

Lorenzen, 33, went 7-6 with a 3.31 ERA in 130⅓ innings with Texas and Kansas City in 2024. Because of Lorenzen's low strikeout and high walk rates, teams balked at offering a deal that reflects his ERA, but Kansas City welcomed him back on a one-year deal -- which is pending a physical -- that includes a second-year mutual option for $12 million.

Whatever Lorenzen has lacked in analytical appeal, the six teams he has played for in his decade-long career have long appreciated his athleticism, versatility and ability to get outs. Lorenzen has bounced between the rotation and bullpen, and Kansas City used him as a starter after acquiring him in July. In seven outings, he allowed five earned runs in 28⅔ innings.

The Royals have a potential rotation spot open after the trade of right-hander Brady Singer to Cincinnati, with Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha shoo-ins for starting spots and Lorenzen, Alec Marsh, Kris Bubic and Kyle Wright expected to battle for the final two.

Lorenzen will enter spring training the favorite, though Kansas City's left-handed-heavy bullpen illustrates a need for another effective right-hander to complement closer Lucas Erceg and the high-leverage righty John Schreiber. If Lorenzen is in the rotation, he can earn up to $1.5 million for innings-pitched incentives that top out at 175. Should he go to the bullpen, Lorenzen would make an additional $1 million after his 40th appearance.

The deal will pay Lorenzen $5.5 million in 2025, and the buyout on the mutual option guarantees him another $1.5 million.