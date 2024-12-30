Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with first baseman Josh Bell on a one-year contract worth $6 million, according to multiple reports.

The deal is subject to a successful physical.

Bell returns to Washington after spending the 2021 season and bulk of 2022 there. He was sent to San Diego with Juan Soto at the trade deadline in '22.

Bell, 32, played for Cleveland, Miami and Arizona the past two seasons. He is veteran of 1,159 Major League Baseball games, and in the regular season, he is hitting .258 with 171 home runs and 613 RBIs.

MLB Network was first to report the deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.