Veteran slugger Andrew McCutchen is returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year contract.

Financial terms were not disclosed but the deal is worth $5 million, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by MLB.com.

"It was important for me and for everyone within our organization that Andrew remain in a Pirates uniform. It is where he belongs," Pirates owner Bob Nutting said in a statement Monday. "In my conversations with Andrew, he made clear his strong desire to help the team in every way he can, both on the field and in the clubhouse. I am glad he is back."

The 16-year-veteran hit .232 with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs in 120 games for Pittsburgh last season, his 11th with the organization, appearing primarily as the designated hitter.

McCutchen, 38, a former MVP and five-time All-Star, has a batting average of .273 with 319 home runs and 1,095 RBIs in his career.

McCutchen has made no secret of his desire to finish his career in Pittsburgh. General manager Ben Cherington repeatedly said toward the end of the season that the team wanted to find a way to keep him as both an effective bat in the middle of the lineup and a veteran presence to help mold a young core that includes National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.

McCutchen said last fall that he wanted to play as long as "I don't embarrass myself" and that he believes the Pirates have the talent in place to return to the postseason, much as they did a decade ago when he was one of the biggest stars in the game.

"I haven't been in the playoffs in a while here and it would be nice to do it here," he said in September. "We're a special group of guys. We're a special team. It's there."

ESPN's Buster Olney and The Associated Press contributed to this report.