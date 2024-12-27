Gleyber Torres connects with a clutch three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel the Yankees ahead 10-4 against the Dodgers. (0:34)

Free agent infielder Gleyber Torres has signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, the team announced Friday.

The contract is worth $15 million, sources told ESPN.

Torres, 28, spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He has a career .774 OPS, playing shortstop and second base for New York.

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris told reporters Torres is expected to play second base in Detroit while Colt Keith, whose 12 errors at second last season were second to Torres' total of 18, will shift to first base.

Torres was the Yankees' shortstop from 2020-21 but was shifted back to second in September 2021 after making 18 errors that season.

Torres has good power for a middle infielder but experienced a dip in his slugging percentage last season, compiling a .378 mark after back-to-back seasons over .450. He hit 49 home runs in 2022 and 2023 combined, but followed that with a 15-homer season last year. He did have a productive ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians -- hitting .364 -- helping the Yankees advance to the World Series.

Detroit is keeping its roster flexible as their prospect base continues to matriculate to the majors. The club also signed pitcher Alex Cobb to a one-year, $15 million deal this offseason as the team has just one big contract on its books -- shortstop Javier Baez -- past the 2025 season.

In a corresponding roster move, left-hander Bailey Horn was designated for assignment by the Tigers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.