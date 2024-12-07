Check out the numbers behind Willy Adames' 2024 season as he agrees a seven-year, $128 million deal with the Giants. (0:51)

Shortstop Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest outlay in franchise history, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Adames, 29, was the Giants' top target this winter. With the best free agent on the market, Juan Soto, likely to choose his team in the next 48 hours, San Francisco struck a deal with Adames, who was also being considered by teams in the running for Soto.

Adames has been a consistent presence in the middle of the Milwaukee Brewers' lineup for the past four seasons after arriving in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. Adames' 30-homer power is rare for a shortstop and the Giants have struggled to find a replacement for Brandon Crawford, who manned the position for 13 seasons.

The deal, which is pending a physical, breaks the franchise-record $167 million given to catcher Buster Posey, who is in his first year as the Giants' president of baseball operations. It will include a $22 million signing bonus, according to sources.

Adames had career highs in home runs (32), RBIs (112) and stolen bases (21) in 2024 while finishing fifth in FanGraphs wins above replacement among shortstops. Adames also tied the major league record for most three-run home runs in a single season with 13, helping the Brewers to the National League Central title.

Other teams were considering using Adames as a third baseman, but the Giants will hope his glove continues to match his offensive output. Over his seven-year career, Adames has slashed .248/.322/.444 with 150 home runs, 472 RBIs and 51 stolen bases.