Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- The Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Yimi Garcia are in agreement on a two-year, $15 million contract, a source told ESPN on Tuesday.

Garcia, 34, will return to Toronto after the Blue Jays dealt him to the Seattle Mariners at the July trade deadline last season. He posted a 2.70 ERA in 29 appearances for Toronto and a 6.00 ERA in 10 games for Seattle before finishing the season on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Garcia is expected to be healthy for the start of the 2025 season.

The veteran reliever qualifies as the first notable offseason addition for the Blue Jays, who are aggressively looking to add top-end talent this winter after a disappointing last-place finish in the American League East.

The Blue Jays were one of five teams to make significant offers to Juan Soto before he chose to sign with the New York Mets. They remain interested in acquiring an outfielder and a starting pitcher.