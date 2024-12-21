Take a look at some of the facts and figures from Paul Goldschmidt's career as he agrees to a one-year deal with the New York Yankees. (1:02)

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $12.5 million contract, sources confirmed to ESPN, pairing the 2022 National League MVP and seven-time All-Star with the American League champions in the midst of a significant overhaul.

Goldschmidt, 37, has been among the most consistent hitters of his generation. He combines power and patience, hitting .289/.381/.510 with 362 home runs over a 14-year career. His four Gold Gloves were earned through a deftness at first, and in his time in Arizona and St. Louis, Goldschmidt was a beloved figure.

In his first foray into free agency, Goldschmidt chose to join a Yankees team that is redoubling its championship efforts after losing star right fielder Juan Soto to the New York Mets. The Yankees started by signing left-hander Max Fried, followed with trades for closer Devin Williams and outfielder Cody Bellinger, and dipped back into the free agent market to lengthen their lineup with Goldschmidt.

Additionally, Goldschmidt is expected to help in the clubhouse, replacing first baseman and veteran leader Anthony Rizzo. Goldschmidt's professional approach revealed itself early in his career, when he turned from an eighth-round pick out of Texas State to a two-time MVP runner-up with the Diamondbacks and an NL MVP with the Cardinals.

Goldschmidt followed that season up with a solid 2023 but regressed last season, hitting .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs in 154 games.

The deal, which is pending a physical and was first reported by YES Network, is a bet that a player of Goldschmidt's caliber can thrive in a Yankees lineup that also includes Bellinger, two-time MVP Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe and rookie Jasson Dominguez.