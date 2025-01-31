Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Mariners filled a hole at third base Thursday by bringing Jorge Polanco back on a one-year, $7.75 million contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The deal includes a vesting option for 2026 that is based on plate appearances, according to The Athletic, which first reported the agreement.

Polanco, a 31-year-old switch-hitter, had his best season in 2019, producing an .841 OPS with 22 home runs and finishing 13th in American League MVP voting. His offensive numbers remained solid from 2021 to 2023, during which he slashed .255/.333/.462 and posted a 120 adjusted OPS with the Minnesota Twins.

But Polanco's production dipped in Seattle, which has historically been difficult on hitters. He hit 16 home runs in 118 games and maintained his discipline within the strike zone in 2024, but his OPS finished at a career-low .651 and his adjusted OPS, which adjusts for park factors, was seven percentage points below the league average.

The Mariners boast a young, dynamic starting rotation that is arguably the best in the AL but have been held back for years by a lack of consistent offensive production. Their pitching staff held the second-lowest ERA in the majors last year, but their offense ranked 22nd in OPS, prompting them to miss the playoffs for a second straight time after a breakthrough 2022 season.

The Mariners are hoping a full season of Randy Arozarena, whom they acquired before the trade deadline last July, and a bounce-back campaign from young superstar Julio Rodriguez will go a long way toward improving their lineup. But they'd still like to add another bat, even with Polanco's return. Second and first base remain positions the team can upgrade.