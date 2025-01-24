Open Extended Reactions

With Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott and Anthony Santander coming off the board recently, MLB free agency has entered the homestretch -- but there are still plenty of big moves to come in the final month before spring training arrives.

Where will the top remaining free agents, including Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman, land? Will we see more blockbuster trades? And will the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reach an extension to avoid the star hitting free agency after the 2025 season?

We asked our MLB experts to go out on a limb and make a bold prediction for how this action-packed winter will wrap up.

Free agency

Jorge Castillo: Pete Alonso will re-sign with the New York Mets.

Alonso, a beloved homegrown star in Queens, remains a free agent. The Mets, with money to burn, could still use another right-handed-hitting slugger. A reunion seems almost too obvious. Add the fact that both sides are open to a three-year deal with opt-outs, according to a source, and it's a matter of only believing it won't happen when Alonso signs on the dotted line to play elsewhere.

Yes, the Mets have recently started spending money elsewhere (Jesse Winker and A.J. Minter). Yes, they could slide Mark Vientos across the diamond and give the third baseman job to Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio or Luisangel Acuña. Yes, Alonso is a first baseman on the wrong side of 30 with defensive limitations and little value on the basepaths. But Alonso is one of the most prolific home run hitters in baseball since debuting in 2019. He has proved he can thrive in New York City. Put him behind Juan Soto, which would give him more fastballs to devour, and Alonso will remain one of the most productive power hitters in the majors for the next three seasons.

The Mets have had a great winter, but the Dodgers have created a super team with the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres also fighting for National League supremacy. The competition is stiff. Maybe negotiations between the two sides have burned the bridge to a deal. But it wouldn't take much to build another one and make it happen.

David Schoenfield: Alex Bregman to ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Why should the Dodgers stop now? If Bregman can't find the big deal he wants, the Dodgers might be a surprise fit. Max Muncy is a free agent after 2025 and prone to strikeouts. Hyeseong Kim's bat projects as more of a utility infielder than a starting second baseman. Bregman can shift between second and third in 2025 and then replace Muncy in 2026. Too much money even for the Dodgers? Not really. Between Muncy, Chris Taylor, Michael Conforto and Miguel Rojas, the Dodgers have $49.5 million coming off the books after this season (and the pitching staff is set for years).

Bradford Doolittle: Bregman will sign with the Detroit Tigers.

There are lots of reasons this makes sense, with the exception being positional fit since Detroit added another infielder in Gleyber Torres. Nevertheless, the Tigers have the payroll space to add Bregman, and his positional versatility gives the team a lot of leeway in how to use him for the duration of the contract. He could start at any of the infield spots, and Detroit could move players around Torres to make a number of configurations work. Bregman would be the perfect veteran presence for a young team at the outset of a new window of winning. His history with manager A.J. Hinch gives him a comfort zone. Bregman has to end up somewhere and this makes the most sense to me.

Trades

Alden Gonzalez: The San Diego Padres will make a blockbuster deal.

It was less than four months ago that the Padres had the Dodgers on the ropes in the NL Division Series, needing only a victory at home to eliminate L.A. once more. Since then, Padres general manager A.J. Preller has watched his hated rivals not only defeat arguably the most well-rounded team he has ever assembled but win the World Series and then proceed to sign practically every player they want -- including Sasaki, the Japanese phenom Preller coveted most. As for Preller himself? January is almost over, and he has yet to add to his major league roster.

There's no chance that continues. And because the free agent class has dwindled significantly and money remains tight in San Diego, look for Preller to swing a big trade before spring training -- the type we have seen from him often. Holes remain in the Padres' rotation and throughout their lineup. Dylan Cease, Robert Suarez, Luis Arraez and Jake Cronenworth can all be had, and the guess here is that at least one of those four will go. Preller has stood pat for far too long. It won't continue.

Jesse Rogers: The Boston Red Sox will trade for Nolan Arenado.

After exhausting attempts to sign Bregman, the Red Sox pivot to Arenado as the St. Louis Cardinals start to exhibit a bit of desperation with the season approaching. The fit in St. Louis just isn't right anymore and everyone knows it. The Cardinals aren't concerned with money owed to Arenado, so they're willing to pick up a portion of it because they want quality prospects in return. Boston can deliver that.

Eric Karabell: Arenado will be traded to the Seattle Mariners.

The Cardinals have made it clear they must move on from Arenado to install Nolan Gorman at third base. We heard rumors of the Red Sox, Blue Jays and other teams interested. We haven't heard about the Mariners, but all they have done is sign utility man Donovan Solano. The Arenado of old might never return -- at the plate, at least -- but the Cardinals seem so desperate, watch them handle the bulk of his contract and leave Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto with little choice. Arenado is coming off one of his worst seasons, but this Mariners lineup could use even league average hitters at this point.

Vlad Jr.'s future in Toronto

Paul Hembekides: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will turn down a $400 million extension with the Blue Jays.

Feb. 18. That is Toronto's first full-squad workout, and more importantly, the self-imposed deadline for extension talks between Vlad Jr. and the organization.

Guerrero, who turns 26 on March 16, is entering his walk year at an opportune time -- he slashed .323/.396/.544 (166 OPS+) in 2024, which propelled him to a sixth-place American League MVP finish. The Blue Jays must pay up to retain their homegrown star -- they'll offer him a $400 million extension within the next month, but he'll reject their overtures and chase free agency instead.

Kiley McDaniel: Toronto will reach an extension with Guerrero.

It's obviously easier to predict something won't happen -- such as Vlad Jr. looking to test the market next winter or holding out for a better offer from Toronto -- than predicting a deal being struck. That said, Toronto needs to make a big move, and after Shohei Ohtani, Soto and Sasaki weren't that move, the heat is on.

Extending Vlad Jr. is the move the Jays can make as their headline move of the offseason. The longer they wait, the more likely it is that a team with a different economic reality jumps in next winter to top what Toronto can exclusively offer now. The price is a question -- I'd think to start at Rafael Devers' 10-year, $313.5 million extension from two years ago and adjust for inflation. Regardless, it's an AAV the Jays can stomach -- and it's a franchise move they need to make as soon as possible.

Off-the-field drama

Buster Olney: Players will start to complain about having to play in a minor league park.

Remember how last year the quality of the uniforms suddenly became a really big deal, and we started to hear a lot from players about that? Well, at some point in the next two months, the fact that the Athletics will be playing in a minor league park is going to become a thing. Players will soon be face-to-face with the reality that they'll be playing in Sacramento -- in a park with one-third the capacity of a stadium like Tropicana Field, with an average July temperature of 95 degrees -- and the commentary will begin and roll all the way through the regular season. As with the uniforms: It'll be a disgrace.