Open Extended Reactions

It's time to take stock of where all teams sit in the offseason: That's right, time for some grades. And we're grading a little tough right now: More than a handful of teams haven't done much and we're not going to be nice to them. Of course, the grade for the Dodgers, Blue Jays or Padres will go way up once Roki Sasaki picks his destination. There are also intriguing free agents still unsigned: Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Anthony Santander, Jurickson Profar and Jack Flaherty lead the way, plus a host of relievers, including Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.

There is still time for teams to improve their final grade, but for now it's two teams from the same city that have won the offseason.

Jump to a team:

American League

ATH | BAL | BOS | CHW | CLE

DET | HOU | KC | LAA | MIN

NYY | | SEA | TB | TEX | TOR

National League

ARI | ATL | CHC | CIN | COL

LAD | MIA | MIL | NYM | PHI

PIT | SD | SF | STL | WSH