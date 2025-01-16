Open Extended Reactions

With one month remaining until spring training arrives, there is still plenty of work left to be done this MLB offseason.

Eight of Kiley McDaniel's top 25 free agents entering the winter have yet to sign, and trade candidates including Nolan Arenado and Luis Robert Jr. have yet to be dealt. Who could be the next star to move, and when will the next major deals go down?

Here is the latest intel our MLB reporters are hearing about the biggest names and storylines left this offseason, starting with two premium free agent sluggers still searching for a team.

What's the latest you are hearing on Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman?