Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has dismissed suggestions the Premier League leaders are in crisis following Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

A second-half header from substitute Diogo Jota secured Liverpool a precious point at The City Ground following an early goal from Chris Wood. Arne Slot's side remain top of the table, with a four-point cushion over second-place Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Tuesday's draw marked the fourth time Liverpool have dropped points in their last seven league games, however Van Dijk was quick to downplay talk of a dip in form after the match.

"Ooh, so we are in a crisis now?" the Netherlands international joked. "It only confirms the Premier League is a very tough league where you play against opponents who are very good.

"It was always going to be tough, same with [Manchester] United at home with their new manager and the game plan they have been showing especially against the bigger teams.

"Every game is tough, we have to find a way to win and I think if we play like we did in the second half and keep fighting, keep trying, keep finding opportunities then I am very confident we will score goals as well like we have been doing all season."

Virgil van Dijk has insisted that Liverpool are not in crisis despite recent dropped points. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have now had to come from behind five times in their past seven league games but Van Dijk believes their powers of recovery are a testament to the belief and character within Slot's squad.

"It shows resilience, no-one wants to come from behind, we have to keep working on that and have everyone in the best shape to prevent that," he said. "All we can do is try to do it in the next game better."

Reflecting on Liverpool's overall performance against Forest, Van Dijk added: "We should have won, could have won, but the reality is we take a point at a difficult ground.

"We created many chances and we could have won the game against a team that doesn't concede many chances, they had kept clean sheets in the last four games so that says a lot.

"I think we could have scored at least a couple of goals."