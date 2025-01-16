Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea, Napoli chasing Adeyemi deal

Laurens: Alexander Isak is the best No. 9 in the world right now (2:26)

Liverpool lead the race to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, while Chelsea are looking to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi in the summer. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Fire among 3 MLS teams in Neymar talks

- Sources: Chelsea lead Arsenal, Lyon in race to sign Girma

- Amorim: 'Improving' Garnacho has United future

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has five goals in 11 games this season. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea are looking to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi in the summer, says Bild. The 22-year-old Germany international has a contract until 2027, but is set to depart and could be tempted by a move to the Premier League. Napoli are also keen and had considered a move this month to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is about to sign for PSG for €60m, but Dortmund are looking for a reported fee of over €50m to sign Adeyemi.

- Liverpool are in "pole position" to land Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, reports iNews. While Manchester United and Manchester City have also contacted the player's representatives, the 21-year-old instead favours a move to Merseyside. Kerkez, who has already been likened to Andrew Robertson, isn't expected to be on the move this month. But the report reveals that an offer in the region of £50 million this summer could bring Bournemouth to the negotiation table.

- Manchester City are preparing a €60-€65m offer for Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso, Gianluca Di Marzio reports. The news follows that of Tuttosport, who revealed that Juve's asking price was around the €50m mark earlier on Thursday. The Italy international has been a regular in Serie A this season, playing 19 times so far while scoring two goals. Di Marzio states that meetings have already occurred between the two clubs.

- A total agreement is close between Manchester City and Eintracht Frankfurt over the proposed transfer of Omar Marmoush, reports Florian Plettenberg. Advanced negotiations are already underway as the two clubs attempt to resolve the striker's transfer fee. On Tuesday night, Marmoush was in action for Frankfurt, scoring and assisting in the side's 4-1 home win over Freiburg.

- Trent Alexander-Arnold has not verbally agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, reports Sky Sports. Contrary to reports in Spain, the Liverpool defender is yet to commit his future to any club beyond this season, while the Reds continue to knock back approaches from Real Madrid over a winter transfer. Alexander-Arnold is free to negotiate with foreign clubs, with his current Liverpool deal set to expire in June.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Winger Jaden Philogene has joined Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee from Aston Villa.

- Leicester have signed Parma right-back Woyo Coulibaly for around €2m.

- Norwich City have signed winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague for an undisclosed fee.

- Boca Juniors have signed 25-year-old left-back Ayrton Costa in a permanent deal from Royal Antwerp.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Liverpool-based Correspondent Beth Lindop on a possible move for Milos Kerkez.

There can be no hiding from the fact that Liverpool need a new left-back. Andy Robertson is a club legend but his performances this season have left much to be desired and, with the Scotland international set to turn 31 in March, Arne Slot's side could certainly benefit from bringing in some fresh blood in that department. Robertson's deputy, Kostas Tsimikas, is a solid rotational option but is not the long-term solution to the left-back conundrum. Therefore, the links to Kerkez make a lot of sense. At just 21, the Hungary international already has plenty of senior domestic and international experience under his belt and has been in impressive form for a Bournemouth team that have been one of the Premier League's surprise packages this term. That Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes has close connections to the south-coast club, having previously served as their technical director, could help to give Slot's side the edge in the race to land Kerkez's signature. But it will cost them.

OTHER RUMORS

- TSG Hoffenheim midfielder Tom Bischof has agreed to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer and a medical is set to take place next week. Contrary to some reports, the 19-year-old won't be departing Bayern on loan once he officially joins the club in July. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Aymeric Laporte is "waiting" for a phone call from Real Madrid, but the Al Nassr centre-back will be disappointed this month with the LaLiga giants not considering a move in the January window. The Spain international, 30, wants to leave Saudi Arabia but Madrid would only consider signing a player his age on a free transfer. (Marca)

- Manchester City have shown an interest in Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, but the club are only prepared to listen to offers above €50m for the Italy international. (Tuttosport)

- Real Betis are among the clubs interested in signing 24-year-old Manchester United winger Antony on loan this month. (Sun)

- Napoli have offered Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho, 20, a five-year contract but have yet to agree a fee with his club. (Il Mattino)

- Chelsea have made an offer to sign Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez but have seen it turned down. (Metro)

- Bournemouth have agreed terms with Chelsea to sign 19-year-old winger Zain Silcott-Duberry. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Brighton & Hove Albion have expressed interest in signing Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo. The 27-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge last summer on a free transfer from Fulham, so far playing 10 times for the club in the Premier League. (Daily Mail)

- Chelsea are now unlikely to move for £70m-rated Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi until the summer after recalling Trevoh Chalobah his loan at Selhurst Park. (Daily Mail)

- However, Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, 26, could leave this month and is attracting interest from Juventus, Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen. (Caught Offside)

- Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has "agreed terms" on a free transfer to Real Madrid this summer, although his current club are still pressuring him for a renewal and are hoping for an answer soon. (Marca)

- Arsenal, PSG and Manchester City have shown interest in signing former NC Courage star Kerolin, who left the NWSL club on a free transfer. (Rob Pratley)

- Talks are advancing between Atlanta United and Newcastle United over the permanent transfer of Miguel Almirón, reports. The 30-year-old Paraguay midfielder is the subject of an £11m bid from his former club, which the Magpies are said to be considering. (Athletic)

- Newcastle United have rejected an £11m bid from Fenerbahce to sign defender Lloyd Kelly. (Athletic)

- West Ham are ready to move on forward Luis Guilherme, 18, seven months after signing him. (Times)

- They could replace him with another Brazilian: Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz. (Standard)

- Or Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Everton, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Aston Villa are keen on signing Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmazaz. (Hurriyet)

- RB Leipzig have seen a loan bid to sign USMNT winger Timothy Weah rejected. (Foot Mercato)

- Saudi Arabian clubs are looking to finalise a deal to sign Mohamed Salah, with Al Hilal leading the race. (The Sun)

- Arsenal will decide this week whether they'll make a concrete proposal for Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović. (TeamTalk)

- Everton have been offered the chance to sign winger Willian on a free transfer. (The Telegraph)

- Atlanta United have reached a verbal agreement with Middlesbrough for striker Emmanuel Latte Lath. (Ben Jacobs)