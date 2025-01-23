Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Roki Sasaki donned a No. 11 Los Angeles Dodgers jersey atop a makeshift stage Wednesday afternoon and called it the culmination of "an incredibly difficult decision."

When Sasaki was posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines in the middle of December -- a development evaluators have spent years anticipating -- 20 major league teams formally expressed interest. Eight of those clubs were granted initial meetings at the L.A. offices of Sasaki's agency, Wasserman. Three were then named finalists in the middle of January, prompting official visits to their ballparks. And in the end, to practically nobody's surprise, it was the Dodgers who won out.

The Dodgers had long been deemed favorites for Sasaki, so much so that many viewed the pairing as an inevitability. In the wake of that actually materializing, scouts and executives throughout the industry have privately complained about being dragged through what they perceived as a process that already had a predetermined outcome. Some have also expressed concern that the homework assignment Sasaki gave to each of the eight teams he initially met with, asking them to present their ideas for how to recapture the life of his fastball, saw them provide proprietary information without ultimately having a reasonable chance to get him.

Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe, admitted he has heard some of those complaints over the past handful of days.

"I've tried to be an open book and as transparent as possible with all the teams in the league," said Wolfe, who has vehemently denied claims of a predetermined deal from the onset. "I answer every phone call, I answer every question. This goes back to before the process even started. Every team I think would tell you that I told each one of them where they stood throughout the entire process, why they got a meeting, why they didn't get a meeting, why other teams got a meeting. I tried to do my best to do that. He was only going to be able to pick one."

Sasaki, 23, is considered one of the world's most promising pitching prospects, with a triple-digit fastball and an otherworldly splitter. Through four seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, Sasaki posted a 2.10 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP and 505 strikeouts against just 88 walks in 394⅔ innings. But he has openly acknowledged to teams that he is not yet fully formed, and many of those who followed him in Japan believed his priority would be to go to the team that had the best chance of making him better.

Few would argue that the Dodgers don't fit that description. Their vast resources, recent run of success and sizeable footprint in Japan made them an obvious fit for Sasaki, but it was their track record of pitching development that landed them one of the sport's most intriguing prospects.

"His goal is to be the first Japanese pitcher to win a Cy Young, and he definitely possesses the ability to do that," Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. "We're excited to partner with him."

Sasaki will join a star-studded rotation headlined by Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, decorated Japanese countrymen who signed free agent deals totaling more than $1 billion in December 2023. The Dodgers went on to win the ensuing World Series, then doubled down on one of the sport's richest, most talented rosters.

Over the past three months, they've signed starting pitcher Blake Snell for $182 million, extended utility man Tommy Edman for $74 million, given reliever Tanner Scott $72 million, brought back corner outfielder Teoscar Hernandez for $66 million, added another corner outfielder in Michael Conforto ($17 million) and struck a surprising deal with Korean middle infielder Hyeseong Kim ($12.5 million). At some point, they'll finalize a contract with another back-end reliever in Kirby Yates and will bring back longtime ace Clayton Kershaw.

But Sasaki, who has drawn the attention of Dodgers scouts since he was throwing 100-mph fastballs in high school, was the ultimate prize.

"As I transition to the major leagues, I am deeply honored so many teams reached out to me, especially considering I haven't achieved much in Japan," Sasaki, speaking through an interpreter, said in front of hundreds of media members. "It makes me feel more focused than ever. I am truly grateful to all the team officials who took the time to meet with me during this process.

"I spent the past month both embracing and reflecting on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to choose a place purely based on where I can grow as a player the most," Sasaki continued. "Every organization helped me in its own way, and it was an incredibly difficult decision to choose just one. I am fully aware that there are many different opinions out there. But now that I have decided to come here, I want to move forward with the belief that the decision I made is the best one, trust in those who believed in my potential and (have) conviction in the goals that I set for myself."

Major League Baseball heard complaints from rival teams about a prearranged deal between Sasaki's side and the Dodgers before he was posted, prompting an investigation "to ensure the protocol agreement had been followed," a league official said in a statement. MLB found no evidence, prompting Sasaki to be included as part of the 2025 international signing class.

Because he is under 25 years old and spent less than six seasons in NPB, Sasaki was made available as an international amateur, his earnings restricted to teams' signing-bonus pools. The Dodgers gave him $6.5 million, which constitutes the vast majority of their allotment, and will control Sasaki's rights until he attains the six years of service time required for free agency. Sasaki said his immediate goal is to "beat the competition and make sure I do get a major league contract."

Sasaki combined to throw barely more than 200 innings over the past two years and is expected to be handled carefully in the United States. The Dodgers won't set a strict innings limit for him in 2025 but will deploy a traditional six-man rotation, which also makes sense with Ohtani returning as a two-way player. The Dodgers' initial meeting with Sasaki saw them tout the way their training staff, pitching coaches and performance-science group work in harmony. In their second, they brought out Ohtani, Edman, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Sasaki's catcher, Will Smith, in hopes of wooing him. And in the end, it was Ohtani who broke the news to the Dodgers' front-office members, letting them know they landed Sasaki in a text before his agent could get around to calling.

Friedman described it as "pure excitement." Many others, however, rolled their eyes at what they felt was inevitable. Wolfe denied that, saying, "I don't believe [the Dodgers] was always the destination." But then he went on to describe how prevalent the Dodgers are in Japan. Their games are on every morning and rebroadcast later at night. Dodgers-specific shops outfit stadiums throughout the country.

"They're everywhere," Wolfe said. "And I think that all the players and fans see the Dodgers every day, so it's always in their mind because of Ohtani and Yamamoto. But when (Sasaki) came over here, he came with a very open mind."