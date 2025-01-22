Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Angels have signed two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson to a minor league deal, USA Today reported Wednesday.

The 31-year-old free agent and former batting champion is looking to revive his career after a two-season slump.

Anderson slashed .245/.286/.296 with one home run in 123 games in 2023, his last season with the Chicago White Sox.

Things got worse in 2024 with the Miami Marlins, as he posted a .214/.237/.226 slash line with zero homers in 65 games.

Anderson led the majors with a .335 batting average in 2019 and made the American League All-Star teams in 2021 and 2022.

A first-round draft pick by Chicago (17th overall) in 2013, Anderson is a career .278 hitter with 98 home runs, 347 RBIs and 121 stolen bases in 960 games.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.