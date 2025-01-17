Open Extended Reactions

Roki Sasaki is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers!

After the Chiba Lotte Mariners of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball announced they planned to post their 23-year-old star pitcher in November, he immediately became the No. 2 free agent in my offseason rankings (behind only Juan Soto) with almost every team in baseball hoping to land him. One of the most notable pitchers on the planet since he was a teenager, Sasaki has dominated in Japan's best league -- and on the big stage of the World Baseball Classic -- since 2021 and now he is headed to Los Angeles.

Just how good is Sasaki and why was he so coveted as a free agent? Let's dig in as a budding ace joins the World Series champs.

How good is Sasaki?